WATCH: ESPN postgame interview with Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 23:16
Lawrence and Co. were happy to get this road win
Standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to ESPN's Maria Taylor following Clemson's 45-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

"It felt good. A lot of work went in, especially a year like this year," Lawrence said. "It just shows how we kept focused. Obviously, the season hasn't been perfect, but kind of keeping our head down and working, and it just goes to prove that. I am really happy that everything is in front of us that we wanted from the beginning, so happy to be in this position.

Lawrence completed 12 of 22 passes for 195 yards and three total touchdowns.

With the win, he became the winningest starting quarterback in school-history (33), surpassing Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd, and Deshaun Watson’s shared record of 32.

