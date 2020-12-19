WATCH: ESPN interview with Trevor Lawrence, Ian Book

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was able to interview star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book to preview the upcoming 2020 ACC Championship game. Lawrence was asked about his experience sitting out with COVID-19 watching his teammates go through a tough double-overtime loss to Notre Dame earlier in the season. "I realized how much faith I have in our team and our players, even when I'm not playing," he said. "Through the whole thing, even on that third and whatever, and fourth down, I really still thought we were going to win the game." Lawrence remembers walking off the field as the home team celebrated.

"Obviously I won't forget walking off the field and all the students storming on the field. So we have that picture locked in our brain."

Lawrence and Book will square off in the 2020 ACC title game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ABC.

Got a chance to sit down with Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book before the ACC Championship game to talk about the 2020 season and the Clemson-Notre Dame rematch. Excited to call this game-4pm on ABC! pic.twitter.com/dCnRtl2foe — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 19, 2020