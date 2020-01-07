WATCH: ESPN hype video for Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this impressive ESPN hype video for the upcoming title matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on January 13. Video Description: Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence. Ed Orgeron vs. Dabo Swinney. The top-ranked team vs. the defending champ. It's LSU vs. Clemson for the championship.