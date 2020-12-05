BREAKING

WATCH: ESPN halftime interview with Dabo Swinney
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 21:14
Dabo Swinney with a pretty spot on assessment of the first half
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to ESPN's Maria Taylor during halftime as his Tigers are up 17-10 against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Swinney was asked about his impressions of the first half.

"Offensively really good as we have had only 24 plays, Swinney said. "Their plan is to milk the clock, take it all the way down, shorten the game, and keep the ball away from us. We have had 24 plays, four possessions, three scores. We have done a nice job. We got a little running game going."

Clemson is having to deal with a solid running game by the Hokies.

"We knew coming in they are a really good run football team. Ninth in the country so we got to go in here and make a few adjustments and settle down. They are running the ball on us and holding the ball on us. Getting too many first downs, and I think they have punted once or twice."

Halftime stats:

