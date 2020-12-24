WATCH: ESPN analyst predicts Clemson-Ohio State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 24, Thu 11:51
Greenberg thinks Clemson will beat Ohio State
ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg's heart is picking Ohio State, but his official pick is that Clemson will beat Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl On New Year's Day.

"I'm rooting for Ohio State (Northwestern alum), but I will say I have been less impressed by Ohio State than I have by Clemson," he said.

Greenberg understands that Trevor Lawrence makes Clemson a very tough team to beat.

"The reality is games in which Trevor Lawrence has played no one has played Clemson remotely close," he said. "They obliterated Notre Dame. They've obliterated everyone in their path besides two games this year, and they were the two that Trevor Lawrence didn't play, so I don't see Ohio State beating them, and I don't see Ohio State covering that number (-6.5)."

Greenberg picked a fairly easy win for the Tigers.

"The official green-stradamas pick on this day will be Clemson 41 Ohio State 20. That is the official greeny pick for the Sugar Bowl."

