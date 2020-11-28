WATCH: ESPN Postgame interview with Dabo Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with ESPN following his team's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

"Got some good balance today," he told the commentators. "Just a great team win, and then defensively, they set the tone early, so just an awesome day."

Clemson got a ton of players some experience during the ballgame.

"I think we played 94 guys, and you know, that's the hardest part of my job in a game like this."

The senior class made some history with the win.

"It's hard to do something that's never been done, and this is the first senior group to leave here undefeated at home. That's quite an accomplishment, and I don't think it's been done since 2010 Boise State so hard to do."

