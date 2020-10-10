WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on 'silent assassin' Travis Etienne
by - Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:05 AM

ESPN's College GameDay featured maybe the most understated superstar in college football with Clemson's Travis Etienne.

The in-depth feature goes back to his roots with the Tigers and how he's emerged as a star:

TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Clemson strengthens hold on No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
