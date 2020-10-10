WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on 'silent assassin' Travis Etienne

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay featured maybe the most understated superstar in college football with Clemson's Travis Etienne.

The in-depth feature goes back to his roots with the Tigers and how he's emerged as a star:

"When he puts that helmet on, man, you know he's gonna deliver."



Travis Etienne is rewriting the record books, but you won't hear that from him.



(?? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/2qITNSpTjG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020