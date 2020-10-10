|
WATCH: ESPN College GameDay feature on 'silent assassin' Travis Etienne
|Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:05 AM-
ESPN's College GameDay featured maybe the most understated superstar in college football with Clemson's Travis Etienne.
The in-depth feature goes back to his roots with the Tigers and how he's emerged as a star:
"When he puts that helmet on, man, you know he's gonna deliver."— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020
Travis Etienne is rewriting the record books, but you won't hear that from him.
(?? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/2qITNSpTjG
