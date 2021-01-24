WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 24, Sun 16:00
The Buffalo Bills are known to have some epic pregame tailgates that mostly involve alcohol and destroying tables.

They are certainly amped up today.

Before Sunday's playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 'Bills Mafia' decided to burn the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins who used to play with the Bills.

Once Watkins' Clemson jersey was on fire, a Bills fan jumped off a truck into a very old table WWE style like a wanna-be wrestler.

Check it out below:

Bills fans really don't like tables:

