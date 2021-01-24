|
WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
The Buffalo Bills are known to have some epic pregame tailgates that mostly involve alcohol and destroying tables.
They are certainly amped up today. Before Sunday's playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 'Bills Mafia' decided to burn the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins who used to play with the Bills. Once Watkins' Clemson jersey was on fire, a Bills fan jumped off a truck into a very old table WWE style like a wanna-be wrestler. Check it out below:
Great to see the Mafia having fun today in K.C. (everythingbuffalo/IG) pic.twitter.com/6cdH8zwFfD— Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 24, 2021
Bills fans really don't like tables: