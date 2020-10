WATCH: Dino Babers postgame interview after loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media following his team's 47-21 road loss to No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.

"We gave them a really good effort," he said. "I am really proud of the effort the guys gave. I really did believe they were fighting out there but just too much firepower out there on the other side."