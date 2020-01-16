WATCH: Deshaun Watson ranked No. 2 ACC player of the decade

Check out the following video of ACC Football's Top 5 players of the decade, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The 2010's brought forth some all-time greats in the history of ACC football. Players who won some of the nation's most prestigious awards, set records and helped win their programs national championships. These players also contributed some of the most dazzling highlights the league has ever seen. FSU's Jameis Winston, Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Boston College's Luke Kuechly are just a few of the players who were among the greatest of the 2010's