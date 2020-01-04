WATCH: Deshaun Watson makes dazzling play in OT to complete comeback

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson led his team from a 16-point deficit to an impressive comeback 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wildcard game on Saturday. Watson finished the contest going 20-for-25 with 247 passing yards and two total touchdowns (1 passing, 1 running). Deshaun Watson is the only starting quarterback in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros according to ESPN Stats and Information. In overtime, Watson somehow escaped a sack when two defenders hit him to somehow then complete a pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

Check out the must-see play below: