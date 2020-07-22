WATCH: Derion Kendrick's Top regular season play of 2019
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:35 AM

Check out several of Derion Kendrick's top play of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Derion Kendrick is one of the ACC's best at the cornerback position. Kendrick uses his phenomenal athleticism and tenacity to make any day a nightmare for an opposing wide receiver. Which of his plays this season was his absolute best? Check it out right here!

