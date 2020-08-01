WATCH: Derion Kendrick ranked No. 3 DB in ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson junior defensive back Derion Kendrick was ranked the No. 3 returning cornerback in the ACC according to the following video:

Video Description: The ACC will field some of the nation's top talent at the cornerback position in 2020. Players with great size, speed and quickness all encompass the many skills within these great athletes. Clemson's Derion Kendrick, FSU's Asante Samuel Jr. and UNC's Storm Duck headline a sensational group of "lockdown" corners.