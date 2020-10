WATCH: Death Valley Remix "It's all about the U"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this entertaining highlight video "It's all about the U" of Clemson's 42-17 rout of Miami on Saturday night.

Thanks for visiting Death Valley @CanesFootball ???? pic.twitter.com/49ffgksoO9 — Shadow of Death Valley (@ShadowOfDV) October 12, 2020