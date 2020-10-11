|
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins with unreal TD catch
|Sunday, October 11, 2020 6:10 PM- -
'WRU' continues to impress in 2020.
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had a terrific game in the 30-10 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Hopkins finished the contest with six receptions for 131 yards including an impressive 37-yard touchdown catch.
He already has three games with 125+ yards receiving in his first five games with the Cardinals. It appears to be a great trade still for the Cardinals.
"We just getting started," Hopkins tweeted after the win.
Check out his touchdown below:
DeAndre Hopkins is a PROBLEM ?? pic.twitter.com/RwHkVFBHgA— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 11, 2020
Field view:
Show-off for us then!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
??@DeAndreHopkins
?? https://t.co/vrOwX4OgvT pic.twitter.com/qD3PrY6jbi
Tags: DeAndre Hopkins