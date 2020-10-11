WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins with unreal TD catch

'WRU' continues to impress in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had a terrific game in the 30-10 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hopkins finished the contest with six receptions for 131 yards including an impressive 37-yard touchdown catch.

He already has three games with 125+ yards receiving in his first five games with the Cardinals. It appears to be a great trade still for the Cardinals.

"We just getting started," Hopkins tweeted after the win.

Check out his touchdown below:

Field view: