WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins with unreal TD catch
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 11, 2020 6:10 PM
Hopkins is an elite talent at the WR position (Chris Pedota - USA Today Sports)
'WRU' continues to impress in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had a terrific game in the 30-10 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hopkins finished the contest with six receptions for 131 yards including an impressive 37-yard touchdown catch.

He already has three games with 125+ yards receiving in his first five games with the Cardinals. It appears to be a great trade still for the Cardinals.

"We just getting started," Hopkins tweeted after the win.

Check out his touchdown below:

Field view:

