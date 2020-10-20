|
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins with impressive 60-yard catch
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:25 AM- -
'WRU' was back at it last night.
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had an impressive 60-yard catch and run during his team's 38-10 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Hopkins had two catches for 73 yards during the contest.
'Nuk' has a league-leading 47 catches and 601 yards (12.8 ypc) for two touchdowns this season.
Check out his 60-yard play below:
#WRU strikes again! @DeAndreHopkins ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 20, 2020
??: #AZvsDAL on ESPN
pic.twitter.com/HFcCfM3ciD
Tags: DeAndre Hopkins