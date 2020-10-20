WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins with impressive 60-yard catch

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' was back at it last night.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had an impressive 60-yard catch and run during his team's 38-10 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Hopkins had two catches for 73 yards during the contest.

'Nuk' has a league-leading 47 catches and 601 yards (12.8 ypc) for two touchdowns this season.

Check out his 60-yard play below: