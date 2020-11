WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes insane Hail Mary game-winning catch

TigerNet Staff by

The. Best. WR. In. The. NFL. Struck. Again.

Capping a Cardinals second-half comeback from down as much as 14 points, DeAndre Hopkins came down with a 43-yard TD among three Bills defenders on a Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray to earn a 32-30 win over Buffalo:

He finished with seven catches for 127 yards on the game. Fellow Clemson product Isaiah Simmons also tallied four tackles (one for loss).

WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2020

DEANDRE HOPKINS IS DIFFERENT — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) November 16, 2020

Blame @DeAndreHopkins for the madden update tonight because they will be upgrading his skills ASAP???? — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) November 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins with ONE of the best leaps in Masters Sunday history ... #BUFvsAZ pic.twitter.com/hMa8NK5Dd6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 16, 2020

Shiiiiiiiiiiiiid..... Hop down there somewhere! ??????? @DeAndreHopkins — Kyler Murray (@K1) November 16, 2020

Red always did look good on you, @DeAndreHopkins. ??



WHAT A CATCH. pic.twitter.com/2ECsMTUbmc — ???? FC Bayern US ???? (@FCBayernUS) November 16, 2020

D HOP????????boy cold — Austin Bryant (@_austinbryant7) November 16, 2020