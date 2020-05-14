WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins has graduation message for Bishop T.K. Gorman seniors

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had a special message to Bishop T.K. Gorman seniors, sponsored by the chicken eatery Raising Cane's. "Hey, it's DeAndre Hopkins here," he said in the following video. "I'm happy to share in the excitement of your graduation and I wanted to personally wish you all the best. You've achieved so much and you should be so proud. You did it. Congrats Bishop Gorman's Crusaders class of 2020." Two elites of their profession combining together for this video with receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the tasty chicken fingers of Raising Canes.