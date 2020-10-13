WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks Heisman race, Georgia Tech and more

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday morning and addressed a number of topics ahead of the noon kickoff Saturday at Georgia Tech (ABC).

Swinney breaks down his thoughts just what makes Trevor Lawrence so good, as well as how Lawrence and Travis Etienne fit in the Heisman race. He says there aren't any two better players in the nation.

