WATCH: Dabo Swinney shares a moment with Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 2, Sat 00:06

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spent a few moments with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after a fumble during the loss against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

For the game, Lawrence was 33-for-48 for 400 yards and two passing touchdowns and an interception.

