WATCH: Dabo Swinney says program was prepared for this moment
by - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:15 PM

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to talk the 2020 season and the game ahead hosting The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network).

Swinney talks about how his team was uniquely positioned to handle the oddities that have come with a campaign during a global pandemic. He also breaks down this week's opponent and where he sees his team going into it.

Watch the full press conference below:

Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel
Clemson vs. The Citadel depth charts
