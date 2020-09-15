|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney says program was prepared for this moment
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:15 PM-
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to talk the 2020 season and the game ahead hosting The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network).
Swinney talks about how his team was uniquely positioned to handle the oddities that have come with a campaign during a global pandemic. He also breaks down this week's opponent and where he sees his team going into it.
Watch the full press conference below: