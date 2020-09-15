WATCH: Dabo Swinney says program was prepared for this moment

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to talk the 2020 season and the game ahead hosting The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network).

Swinney talks about how his team was uniquely positioned to handle the oddities that have come with a campaign during a global pandemic. He also breaks down this week's opponent and where he sees his team going into it.

Watch the full press conference below: