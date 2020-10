WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews top-10 showdown with Miami

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previewed Saturday night's matchup with the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Tigers (3-0) and Hurricanes (3-0) will kick off around 7:44 p.m. ET on ABC.

Swinney gives an inside look into the Hurricanes and where his team is going into the matchup: