WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews ND rematch in ACC Championship
by - 2020 Dec 13, Sun 18:44

No. 3-ranked Clemson (9-1) is preparing this week for a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) in the ACC Championship game Saturday.

The game will have a 4 p.m. broadcast start on ABC and at least one Playoff spot will be on the line. The Fighting Irish won the first game in South Bend, Indiana, 47-40 in double overtime on Nov. 7.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks what's different about his team this time around and what they need to do to win:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week