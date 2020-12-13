|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews ND rematch in ACC Championship
|2020 Dec 13, Sun 18:44-
No. 3-ranked Clemson (9-1) is preparing this week for a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) in the ACC Championship game Saturday.
The game will have a 4 p.m. broadcast start on ABC and at least one Playoff spot will be on the line. The Fighting Irish won the first game in South Bend, Indiana, 47-40 in double overtime on Nov. 7. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks what's different about his team this time around and what they need to do to win:
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks what's different about his team this time around and what they need to do to win: