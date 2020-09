WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference (Clemson 49, The Citadel 0)

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers led 49-0 at the half and the score stayed that way against The Citadel in the Death Valley opener on Saturday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down the win and the latest on the 2-0 Tigers:

(Better audio early on in the Zoom feed below)