WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame interview after win over BC
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 4:08 PM

Clemson fought their way back for a 34-28 comeback victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was proud of his team's poise that they showed in the second half of action against the Eagles.

"A lot of heart. A lot of character, culture," Swinney said in a postgame interview. "I told them at halftime. Don't flinch. It's been a long time that we have been down like this. We are fixing to see what this team is made of. I am just so proud of this team."

