WATCH: Dabo Swinney halftime interview vs. BC
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 1:55 PM

Check out Dabo Swinney's interview as his No. 1 ranked Tigers are down 28-13 to Boston College at halftime.

"We just got to do our job a little better and settle in," Swinney said. "It's been a long time since we've been down like this and we're going to see what we're made of."

Dabo Swinney is 1-11 as Clemson’s head coach when trailing by double digits at the half according to ESPN Stats & Info. The lone victory was being down 28-17 at halftime against Maryland in 2011 and winning 56-45.

