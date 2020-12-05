BREAKING

WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets a freezing Gatorade bath
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 5, Sat 22:59
Swinney just stood them and embraced the Gatorade bath
Swinney just stood them and embraced the Gatorade bath

Clemson clinched a spot in the 2020 ACC Championship against Notre Dame with their 45-10 blowout road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney got a celebratory gatorade bath in the final minute of the contest.

Swinney was obviously excited about his team's reaction after halftime and the fact that they have cliched another ACC title appearance.

Check out the celebration below:

