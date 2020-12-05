WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets a freezing Gatorade bath

Clemson clinched a spot in the 2020 ACC Championship against Notre Dame with their 45-10 blowout road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney got a celebratory gatorade bath in the final minute of the contest.

Swinney was obviously excited about his team's reaction after halftime and the fact that they have cliched another ACC title appearance.

Check out the celebration below:

Stepped up and took it like a man ??



It's 35 degrees! ?????? pic.twitter.com/0c8MC8zCJA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020