WATCH: Dabo Swinney dances in locker room after ACC title win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun is in the winning especially when you win a sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship as Clemson manhandled No. 2 Notre Dame in a 34-10 win on Saturday. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney let off some steam and did some dancing in the locker room with his players. Swinney certainly gets a lot of practice dancing with all of the wins that his team has been racking up over the years.

Check it out below:

Dabo was breaking it down in the locker room after Clemson's win ?? @ClemsonFB



(via @Trevorlawrencee) pic.twitter.com/RQSiE5k4LC — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 20, 2020

Derion Kendrick celebrating by wearing the title belt: