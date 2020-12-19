|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney dances in locker room after ACC title win
The fun is in the winning especially when you win a sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship as Clemson manhandled No. 2 Notre Dame in a 34-10 win on Saturday.
After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney let off some steam and did some dancing in the locker room with his players. Swinney certainly gets a lot of practice dancing with all of the wins that his team has been racking up over the years.
Dabo was breaking it down in the locker room after Clemson's win ?? @ClemsonFB— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 20, 2020
(via @Trevorlawrencee) pic.twitter.com/RQSiE5k4LC
Derion Kendrick celebrating by wearing the title belt:
??nother— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020
??lemson
??hampionship pic.twitter.com/m9gTbZlAGL