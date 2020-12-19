WATCH: Dabo Swinney dances in locker room after ACC title win
2020 Dec 19
WATCH: Dabo Swinney dances in locker room after ACC title win

The fun is in the winning especially when you win a sixth consecutive ACC Football Championship as Clemson manhandled No. 2 Notre Dame in a 34-10 win on Saturday.

After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney let off some steam and did some dancing in the locker room with his players.

Swinney certainly gets a lot of practice dancing with all of the wins that his team has been racking up over the years.

Check it out below:

Derion Kendrick celebrating by wearing the title belt:

