WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Ohio State's Ryan Day Sugar Bowl press conference
Clemson and Ohio State will meet again in the College Football Playoff -- this time in New Orleans on Jan. 1 (8:45 p.m. kickoff on ESPN).
They had met twice in the CFP semis in Glendale, Arizona, previously, where the Tigers came out on top twice and extended their run to 4-0 all-time against the Buckeyes. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked the rematch of a classic 2019 game and more on Sunday:
