|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Lawrence, Rencher talk #WeWantToPlay campaign
|Monday, August 10, 2020 8:28 PM-
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talked about the fate of the 2020 season and where he stands, which is in firm support of Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher's push in the #WeWantToPlay movement.
Swinney talks about a "fun" camp so far and his views on playing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rencher and Lawrence go into detail on how the #WeWantToPlay movement got together and what their goals are:
Tags: Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher