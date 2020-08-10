WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Lawrence, Rencher talk #WeWantToPlay campaign

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talked about the fate of the 2020 season and where he stands, which is in firm support of Trevor Lawrence and Darien Rencher's push in the #WeWantToPlay movement.

Swinney talks about a "fun" camp so far and his views on playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rencher and Lawrence go into detail on how the #WeWantToPlay movement got together and what their goals are: