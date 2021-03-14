WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei watches his brother play football back at St. John Bosco

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It usually feels good to go home. Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was able to travel back home to California during spring break to watch his younger brother Matayo play football at his old stomping grounds at St. John Bosco. 'Big Cinco' was interviewed by Fox Sports during the football game on being back in town to support his brother. "It's definitely a pleasure to be able to be back and able to be here, he said. "I'm a super proud alumni, being a Bosco Brave, and being part of the best high school program in the country. To see my brother out here getting to play is a dream come true. "Being able to see a season with the pandemic we have right now, and just to see my brother ball out, it's just a dream come true."

Playing for an elite high school has set up Uiagalelei well to handle the weight of being the starting quarterback at Clemson.

"Coming here being able to get prepared by the best program in the country, you feel like the losses were always on a national stage every single year.

"So to be able to come here and just prepare me in the right way to be able to handle the pressure that it's going to come when I'm at Clemson and just handle the spotlight. They did a wonderful job."