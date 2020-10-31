WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei dynamic in win over Boston College
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 8:11 PM

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was uber impressive in Clemson's 34-28 comeback victory against Boston College on Saturday.

Check out some of his highlights in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei truly showed flashes of a bright future for the No.1 Tigers in their 34-28 victory over Boston College. He was 30-41 passing to go along with 369 total yards and was responsible for 3 scores.

