WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei 2020 highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 10, Wed 10:55
Uiagalelei should be a special talent for years to come (ACC photo)
Uiagalelei should be a special talent for years to come (ACC photo)

It's Big Cinco's time as a signal-caller at Clemson.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was impressive in his true freshman campaign completing 78 out of 114 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions this past season.

On the ground, he had 28 rushes for four additional scores.

Check out video highlights of his true freshman season, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson CB enters transfer portal
Clemson CB enters transfer portal
Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team
Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team
Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day to be televised on Friday
Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day to be televised on Friday
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week