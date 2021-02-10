|
WATCH: D.J. Uiagalelei 2020 highlights
2021 Feb 10
It's Big Cinco's time as a signal-caller at Clemson.
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was impressive in his true freshman campaign completing 78 out of 114 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions this past season. On the ground, he had 28 rushes for four additional scores.
Check out video highlights of his true freshman season, courtesy of Clemson Football Twitter.
???????????????? ????????????— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 9, 2021
2020 ?? The year we caught a glimpse of what @DJUiagalelei is capable of! pic.twitter.com/TGvSWrhXco
