WATCH: Cornell Powell with ridiculous 70-yard one-handed catch

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' is making some plays today.

Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had an uber impressive 70-yard one-handed catch in the second quarter against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Currently, Powell has four catches for 150 yards.

This is the third straight 100-yard receiving game, tying a school record with Charlie Waters, Tony Horne, Rod Gardner, DeAndre Hopkins, and Sammy Watkins.

He is also the third Clemson player to have back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.

Are you kidding?!?



Cornell Powell, ladies and gentlemen. #ALLIN ???? Watch us live on ABC pic.twitter.com/44SPhf7bKZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2020