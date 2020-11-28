WATCH: Cornell Powell with ridiculous 70-yard one-handed catch
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:12 PM
Cornell Powell with an impressive 2020 season
Cornell Powell with an impressive 2020 season

'WRU' is making some plays today.

Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had an uber impressive 70-yard one-handed catch in the second quarter against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Currently, Powell has four catches for 150 yards.

This is the third straight 100-yard receiving game, tying a school record with Charlie Waters, Tony Horne, Rod Gardner, DeAndre Hopkins, and Sammy Watkins.

He is also the third Clemson player to have back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.

