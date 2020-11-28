|
WATCH: Cornell Powell with ridiculous 70-yard one-handed catch
|Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:12 PM- -
'WRU' is making some plays today.
Clemson receiver Cornell Powell had an uber impressive 70-yard one-handed catch in the second quarter against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Currently, Powell has four catches for 150 yards.
This is the third straight 100-yard receiving game, tying a school record with Charlie Waters, Tony Horne, Rod Gardner, DeAndre Hopkins, and Sammy Watkins.
He is also the third Clemson player to have back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.
Are you kidding?!?— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2020
Cornell Powell, ladies and gentlemen. #ALLIN ???? Watch us live on ABC pic.twitter.com/44SPhf7bKZ
