WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2019-2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:20 PM

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard Clyde Trapp, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clyde Trapp gave Clemson experience and the poise of a veteran during the 2019-20 season. Trapp started nineteen games for the Tigers and averaged 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

