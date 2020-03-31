WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2019-2020 season highlights

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard Clyde Trapp, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clyde Trapp gave Clemson experience and the poise of a veteran during the 2019-20 season. Trapp started nineteen games for the Tigers and averaged 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.