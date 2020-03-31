|
WATCH: Clyde Trapp 2019-2020 season highlights
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:20 PM- -
Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard
Clyde Trapp, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clyde Trapp gave Clemson experience and the poise of a veteran during the 2019-20 season. Trapp started nineteen games for the Tigers and averaged 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
