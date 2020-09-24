WATCH: Clemson's Young Cubs featuring Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video featuring Clemson freshmen standouts Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson freshman defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were two of the nation's top recruits and have exploded onto the scene in 2020. Myles Murphy has been a terror thus far registering 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and is the Tigers' leading tackler. Bresee is light on numbers, but looms large with his impact on games. He has twice been named the "True Freshman Of The Week" by Pro Football Focus.