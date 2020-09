WATCH: Clemson's 'Walk of Champions' against The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Clemson's 'Walk of Champions' against The Citadel inside Death Valley on Saturday afternoon:

Another video of the Walk of Champions:

Pregame look at the fans:

Quick look at the stadium pic.twitter.com/GiYhSLhpeR — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 19, 2020