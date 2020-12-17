WATCH: Clemson's Top 5 plays of 2020
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 17, Thu 11:38

Check out the top five Clemson plays of the 2020 season in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers have playmakers all over the football field that make spectacular plays every Saturday. Which of the Tigers' plays this season have been their finest? Andrew Booth Jr. channeling Odell Beckham Jr. on a 1-handed interception? Travis Etienne's run breaking the ACC rushing yards record? Amari Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence hooking up from 83 yards out versus Georgia Tech?

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
ESPN College Gameday information for Clemson-ND
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson updates latest on COVID-19 impact in program
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week