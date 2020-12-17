WATCH: Clemson's Top 5 plays of 2020

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the top five Clemson plays of the 2020 season in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The Clemson Tigers have playmakers all over the football field that make spectacular plays every Saturday. Which of the Tigers' plays this season have been their finest? Andrew Booth Jr. channeling Odell Beckham Jr. on a 1-handed interception? Travis Etienne's run breaking the ACC rushing yards record? Amari Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence hooking up from 83 yards out versus Georgia Tech?