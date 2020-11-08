WATCH: Clemson vs. Notre Dame highlights

Check out highlights of Notre Dame's upset win over No. 1 Clemson on Saturday night, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson vs. Notre Dame: The #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish upset the #1 Clemson Tigers, 47-40 in two overtimes in South Bend. After leading for most of the game, Irish quarterback Ian Book threw a touchdown pass to Avery Davis with 22 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Running back Kyren Williams ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns, including both of Notre Dame's overtime touchdowns. Ian Book threw for 310 yards and a touchdown, plus he ran for another 64 yards. For Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards, two touchdowns, and ran for a touchdown in the first overtime.