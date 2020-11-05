WATCH: Clemson vs. Notre Dame Preview
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:21 PM

Check out the following game preview of Saturday's primetime showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson vs. Notre Dame: A big top 5 matchup for control in the ACC will go down Saturday night as #1 Clemson travels to #4 Notre Dame. D.J. Uiagalelei will get the start at quarterback once again for Clemson. He will be facing a Notre Dame defense that has six sacks in the past two games. Get prepared for this matchup between two undefeated teams right here!

