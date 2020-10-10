WATCH: Clemson tries 61-yard FG, Miami blocks it for scoop and score
Miami got some momentum going into the half

No. 1 Clemson has played impressive during the first half against Miami on Saturday night.

However, they would probably like one play back in the 21-10 lead.

Clemson tried a 61-yard field goal as the half expired and it was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

Dabo Swinney said the decision was all his and that Potter usually makes those long field goals in practice.

"That last call was nobody's fault but mine," Swinney said to ESPN at halftime. "I'm just disappointed in myself right now. That's about as bad a coaching decision as I've made."

Miami has blocked two field goals in the first half.

