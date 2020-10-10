WATCH: Clemson scores same opening-play TD on 'Canes as 2015 meeting

TigerNet Staff by

Yes, that should have looked very familiar.

Clemson called a screen pass to Braden Galloway and he had a full convoy of Tiger linemen to the end zone to open the scoring Saturday night in Death Valley:

TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!



Look at the convoy of offensive linemen on this genius play call...



Clemson up early, 7-0!#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/jVPXy8b7KD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 10, 2020

It was a nice callback to the 2015 meeting with Miami and another opening score, where Deshaun Watson connected with Jordan Leggett en route to a 58-0 win:

In case that play looked familiar...#Throwback to 2015 ?? pic.twitter.com/Ev9uNfGpNf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 10, 2020