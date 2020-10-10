WATCH: Clemson scores same opening-play TD on 'Canes as 2015 meeting
by - Saturday, October 10, 2020 8:11 PM

Yes, that should have looked very familiar.

Clemson called a screen pass to Braden Galloway and he had a full convoy of Tiger linemen to the end zone to open the scoring Saturday night in Death Valley:

It was a nice callback to the 2015 meeting with Miami and another opening score, where Deshaun Watson connected with Jordan Leggett en route to a 58-0 win:

