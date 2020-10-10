|
WATCH: Clemson scores same opening-play TD on 'Canes as 2015 meeting
|Saturday, October 10, 2020 8:11 PM-
Yes, that should have looked very familiar.
Clemson called a screen pass to Braden Galloway and he had a full convoy of Tiger linemen to the end zone to open the scoring Saturday night in Death Valley:
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS! Clemson Football October 10, 2020
Look at the convoy of offensive linemen on this genius play call...
Look at the convoy of offensive linemen on this genius play call...
Clemson up early, 7-0!
It was a nice callback to the 2015 meeting with Miami and another opening score, where Deshaun Watson connected with Jordan Leggett en route to a 58-0 win:
In case that play looked familiar...
Throwback to 2015. Clemson Football October 10, 2020