WATCH: Clemson scores 7 touchdowns on first 6 possessions vs. The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video of Clemson's impressive offensive performance in the first half against The Citadel, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: It's hard to be any more efficient that the Clemson offense was in the first half against The Citadel. Clemson scored a touchdown on all of their six possessions and scored a defensive touchdown as well.