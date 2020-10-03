WATCH: Clemson releases social justice video "We stand together"
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 3, 2020 9:52 PM
Clemson released a social justice video "We stand together" on Saturday featuring head coach Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence, Darien Rencher, and several other football players.

"Though there is pain in the present, there is promise in the future. We envision a world where things are better today than they were yesterday. And together we create a better tomorrow. It won't always be easy but it will always be worth it. We won't always get it right but we will keep coming back. We pledge to be uncomfortable. We pledge to listen. We pledge to learn. We pledge to vote. We pledge to inspire our campus and our communities to continue the conversation. We pledge to be the example. Will you join us? Will you join us? Will you join us?"

The video was played on the video board in the first half of the Clemson-Virginia contest.

Top Clemson News of the Week