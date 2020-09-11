WATCH: Clemson releases impressive hype video for Wake Forest

We are less than 24 hours from the start of the 2020 Clemson Football season.

Clemson released an impressive hype video to get you ready for Saturday night's road contest against Wake Forest.

"Dear Clemson Family, thank you for a lot of things," the narrator said in the video. "Thank you for being the best fans in the country.

"Clemson is Clemson because of the people that make it so special. Thank you for being patient. Thank you for hanging in there with us. We are in this together united as Tigers.

"While we won't be able to enjoy some of our favorite traditions this year, we are still playing football and that is something to be grateful for. And remember the best is yet to come."

Tomorrow, we play football ?? pic.twitter.com/J9OFKzRvIo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2020