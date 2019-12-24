WATCH: Clemson releases hilarious video "Elf on the Shelf"
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, December 24, 2019 9:28 AM

The Clemson Football team is getting in the Holiday spirit with their short video "Elf on the Shelf."

During the video, the large elf poops chocolate, watches players creepily, contemplates smashing a Gamecock helmet, tries to cut Trevor Lawrence's hair, greases the indoor slide with WD-40, and more.

Check out the fun and sorta creepy video below:

