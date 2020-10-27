WATCH: Clemson releases funny 'The Office' parody featuring James Skalski

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Two things that I love is certainly the show 'The Office' and Halloween.

Put them together, and that's a home run for me.

Clemson released a short parody video of a classic skit of 'The Office' where Dwight Schrute gets a large pumpkin stuck on his head during a Halloween episode.

In the Clemson version, senior linebacker James Skalski wears a pumpkin on his head and surprises his fellow teammate K.J. Henry.

After that, defensive coordinator Brent Venables tries to help him get out of the pumpkin but twisting it, chasing Skalski with scissors, and finally smacks pumpkins with a baseball bat to brainstorm a fix.

Fun video and Happy Halloween, everyone!

Sometimes really getting into the spirit of Halloween comes at a cost... A reality @JamesSkalski knows all too well. pic.twitter.com/KuhQ46WYOA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2020

Original 'The Office' version: