WATCH: Clemson releases funny 'The Office' parody featuring James Skalski
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 27, 2020 9:33 PM
Clemson's ode to 'The Office' in the following pumpkin skit
Clemson's ode to 'The Office' in the following pumpkin skit

Two things that I love is certainly the show 'The Office' and Halloween.

Put them together, and that's a home run for me.

Clemson released a short parody video of a classic skit of 'The Office' where Dwight Schrute gets a large pumpkin stuck on his head during a Halloween episode.

In the Clemson version, senior linebacker James Skalski wears a pumpkin on his head and surprises his fellow teammate K.J. Henry.

After that, defensive coordinator Brent Venables tries to help him get out of the pumpkin but twisting it, chasing Skalski with scissors, and finally smacks pumpkins with a baseball bat to brainstorm a fix.

Fun video and Happy Halloween, everyone!

Original 'The Office' version:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week