WATCH: Clemson players, coordinators Syracuse postgame interviews

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson took care of Syracuse 47-21 on Saturday giving the Tigers 26 straight home wins.

It was also the sixth straight season that they have started 6-0, which is the longest active streak in the country.

Clemson players and coordinators break down the win and what it means going forward.