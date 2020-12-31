|
WATCH: Clemson official hype video for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
|2020 Dec 31, Thu 16:42-
Clemson football released its hype video ahead of the matchup with No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl Friday night (8 p.m. ET broadcast start on ESPN).
In a year filled with adversity, the Tigers have emerged with another shot at a national title and that's the theme of the video narrated by C.J. Spiller:
When adversity strikes. There's always a choice to be made. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/MDZATDsqQL— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 31, 2020