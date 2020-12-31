WATCH: Clemson official hype video for Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
by - 2020 Dec 31, Thu 16:42

Clemson football released its hype video ahead of the matchup with No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl Friday night (8 p.m. ET broadcast start on ESPN).

In a year filled with adversity, the Tigers have emerged with another shot at a national title and that's the theme of the video narrated by C.J. Spiller:

