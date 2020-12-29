|
WATCH: Clemson offense previews Sugar Bowl
|2020 Dec 29, Tue 13:57-
Members of the No. 2-ranked Clemson football team's offense met with local and national media to break down the Playoff rematch with No. 3 Ohio State on Friday (8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN).
On the Zoom call were Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and players Matt Bockhorst, Braden Galloway, Amari Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Cornell Powell.
Watch below: